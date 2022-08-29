Option two would involve a greater divestment of land and more changes to the Exhibition Park site as we know it. The 23,000-square-metre strip along the Federal Highway would still be divested, as would additional surplus land of 240,000-square-metres in Area B. It would mean the park would generally be contained within the borders of Block 6 Section 72 Lyneham. In this vision, a 4500-space carpark would be built within and adjacent to the powerline easement, while the campground would be moved into the north of the site. Dogs ACT and the German Shepherd clubs would be consolidated into one new building, while the Canberra Harness Racing Club training track would be relocated and a new burnout pad would be constructed in its place. The Summernats cruised would change from its current 2100 metres to 27000 metres to include Flemington Road.

