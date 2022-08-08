The Canberra Times
ACT government releases more details about future of Exhibition Park

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated August 8 2022 - 2:29am, first published 2:20am
The Quokka buliding at EPIC and, inset, the area. Pictures: Sitthixay Ditthavong, Supplied

The ACT government's plans to build a new 10,000-square-metre event facility at Exhibition Park in Canberra could also see festival capacity expanded, commercial redevelopment of the Northbourne Avenue side, and a multi-storey carpark.

