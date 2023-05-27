An inspiring defensive effort and perfect execution in the red zone gave Queanbeyan Kangaroos a decisive 30-0 win over Gungahlin Bulls on Saturday.
The victory was especially important for Queanbeyan on old boys' day, and captain-coach Sam Williams was impressed by his side's disciplined display.
"Against Gungahlin we defended well and had a real dig, which was the most pleasing thing about it all," he said.
Williams and hooker Lachlan Ingram ran a clinic on how to break down a tight defensive line with all five Queanbeyan tries.
Jayden Thomas scored twice in the first half, after Bayley Hitchcock got on the end of a neat Williams grubber to open the scoring.
Taking an 18-0 lead into the second half, the Kangaroos didn't take their foot off the gas and scored twice more through centre Harry Quinlan and second-rower Jesse Dent to cement their spot atop the Canberra Raiders Cup ladder.
Their performance sets the tone for a big top-of-the-table clash against Tuggeranong Bushrangers next weekend.
"The ladder doesn't reflect how close this is going to be," Williams said of round eight.
"Tuggeranong have got a really good side, they're coming off a bye and are really well coached so it's a very important game for both clubs."
"Against Gungahlin we defended well and had a real dig, which was the most pleasing thing about it all."
Round 7 Results
Queanbeyan Kangaroos 30 bt Gungahlin Bulls 0
West Belconnen Warriors 48 bt Yass Magpies 0
Woden Valley Rams 32 bt Belconnen Sharks 4
Goulburn City Bulldogs 46 bt Queanbeyan Blues 26
Round 4 Results
Yass Magpies 26 drew West Belconnen Warriors 26
Harden Worhawks 32 bt Woden Valley Rams 20
Tuggeranong Bushrangers 16 bt UC Stars 0
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.