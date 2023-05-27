The Canberra Times
Clinical Queanbeyan Kangaroos rout Gungahlin Bulls with ladder-leaders clash next

By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated May 27 2023 - 6:25pm, first published 5:30pm
Queanbeyan Kangaroos' Harry Quinlan. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Queanbeyan Kangaroos' Harry Quinlan. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

An inspiring defensive effort and perfect execution in the red zone gave Queanbeyan Kangaroos a decisive 30-0 win over Gungahlin Bulls on Saturday.

