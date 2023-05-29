The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

How to reduce food wastage by buying ugly fruit and vegetables

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
May 30 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thirty per cent of produce is left at the farm because it doesn't meet cosmetic standards set by the major retailers. Picture Shutterstock
Thirty per cent of produce is left at the farm because it doesn't meet cosmetic standards set by the major retailers. Picture Shutterstock

When life gives you wonky carrots what do you do? Exactly what you'd do with a carrot that fits the exact cosmetic standard imposed by the supermarket chains. Sure, if you're cutting it into precise batons, your geometry skills might need testing, but if you're grating it or turning it into a puree does it matter if said carrot is not precisely 15cm long and 3cm in diameter?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.