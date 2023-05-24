Hundreds of Canberra bus drivers will hold a meeting on Thursday to consider a new pay deal, forcing a four-hour stop to services.
No Transport Canberra buses will operate between 10am and 2pm, with limited services in the half-hour periods on either side of the break.
Transport Minister Chris Steel said the government had been working with the drivers and their representatives on a deal designed to deliver more reliable services, including at the weekend.
"We've put forward an offer they'll be considering at their meeting on Thursday, and we're looking forward to hearing their response to the government's offer," Mr Steel said.
"Then we'll be working together on how we can deliver the services that Canberrans expect with this new enterprise agreement in place."
Transport Workers Union ACT sub-branch secretary Klaus Pinkas said drivers had been strong in ensuring fair and safe pay and conditions were upheld in the upcoming agreement.
"These drivers have continued to stay strong throughout these ongoing negotiations with Transport Canberra, which have now been ongoing for about 12 months," Mr Pinkas said.
"The work is front-facing and essential to the Canberra community. The pressures which bus drivers are put under within the transport industry are immense, so ensuring that these drivers are afforded a fair rate of pay and safe conditions is not optional."
The issue of weekend work for bus drivers has long plagued negotiations between drivers and the government.
Drivers are only required to volunteer for weekend shifts, limiting the government's ability to reliably schedule services at the weekend.
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
Transport Canberra and City Services Directorate officials in March 2022 told a Legislative Assembly inquiry the long-running issue of weekend work for bus drivers would be revisited in the bargaining round.
Transport Canberra and City Services Directorate deputy director-general Ben McHugh last year said all options for more flexible work, including different part-time configurations, were on the table in negotiations with staff.
However the government instead rolled over the existing agreement terms - which do not compel drivers to work at weekends - after two years of talks.
Peak travel and school services would not be affected by the stop-work meeting on Thursday, the government said previously.
The ACT government authorised the stoppage, a required part of the process to finalise a new enterprise bargaining agreement.
Light rail services, special needs transport and flexible bus services will not be affected.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.