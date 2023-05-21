Staff at the Canberra Institute of Technology were "disappointed and angry" having to attend workshops for a controversial transformation program, documents reveal.
The workshops were informed by an external consultant, whose contracts are now subject of an Integrity Commission investigation.
The institute has switched to focus on insourcing its business operations after facing criticism for more than $8.5 million worth of contracts awarded to an external consultant, a self-described "complexity and systems thinker".
Staff say they were treated in a "condescending manner" when they asked questions about the transformation program, which included the consultancy contracts.
Language used in the program was "confusing and filled with jargon", staff said, and some staff had left due to "feelings of embarrassment" related to reputational damage from the program.
The claims were revealed in a staff survey, released to The Canberra Times under freedom of information.
A number of new roles have been established at CIT and a new executive structure is being implemented with the institute's board placing an "emphasis on insourcing business functionality".
The training institute came under fire last year over a series of contracts awarded over a five-year period to companies owned by Patrick Hollingworth, who was a consultant engaged to oversee organisational transformation at CIT.
The ACT Integrity Commission is investigating the contracts and the institute's chief executive Leanne Cover was stood down over the matter.
The commission has said substantial progress is being made on the investigation and a series of private examinations have been held over recent months.
But while the investigations are ongoing CIT has hired for a number of new executive roles and is pursuing an insourcing agenda.
"New roles have been established to insource the capabilities, to streamline our business and teaching operations, upskill staff and focus on the tenets of our strategic compass (a future plan for CIT)," a CIT spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, a survey of staff at CIT has shown discontent over the contracts.
A listening report, handed to CIT bosses in November 2022, showed nearly 20 per cent of staff surveyed provided feedback about the "change management program" that had been pursued by CIT.
Staff reported the program had shown a lack of understanding about day-to-day work at the institute. The report said staff felt the program would have been better if they had been involved in the planning of the program.
They believed the objectives of the plan had not been communicated clearly but when this was raised they were talked down to.
"Feedback indicates many staff feel the objectives for change were not communicated clearly and/or have not been realised, despite significant funds being spent by CIT on the program," the report said.
"Staff reported that the language used in change management workshops and presentations was confusing and filled with jargon, but that when staff asked questions they were talked down to or treated in a condescending manner."
The report said staff felt they were made to attend workshops at the expense of other opportunities
"Many staff were disappointed and angry at having to give their time to attend workshops and other change program activities, often at the expense of other more relevant training and development opportunities," the report said.
Many staff had also believed the contracts had damaged CIT's reputation and many staff had left due to this.
"Feedback suggested there were feelings of embarrassment relating to the perceived reputational damage from the public scrutiny relating to the change management program. It was also suggested that this resulted in the loss of many long-term staff," the report said.
The feedback was gathered between June 20 2022 to August 12 2022 when the contracts were the subject of deep media attention.
The report said about 90 staff and 30 students provided feedback. It said given the small sample size the report findings "should be considered exploratory in nature only, although may highlight trends".
The CIT spokesperson said a staff working group has been established following the release of the report to "implement an action plan in response to the feedback in the report".
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
