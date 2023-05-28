The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Former MLA Giulia Jones reveals she has breast cancer, urges women to get screened

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated May 29 2023 - 7:12am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former Liberal MLA and current Painaustralia CEO Giulia Jones says it was on only the slightest of inklings that she went for a mammogram that ultimately revealed she has breast cancer and that the disease has spread to her lymph nodes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.