The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Tayla Ceeney sentenced to jail by ACT Magistrates Court after Monaro Highway crash

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
May 25 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tayla Ceeney, who was sentenced in ACT court on Wednesday. Picture Instagram
Tayla Ceeney, who was sentenced in ACT court on Wednesday. Picture Instagram

A woman sought to "fund her drug habit" when she went on a crime spree involving multiple stolen vehicles, a police pursuit and a head-on crash, a court has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.