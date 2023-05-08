A crime spree which included a "terrifying" head-on crash was "unsophisticated", a court has heard.
Tayla Louise Ceeney, 25, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday.
She previously pleaded guilty to eight charges including aggravated furious, reckless or dangerous driving, riding or driving a motor vehicle without consent, aggravated burglary, driving while disqualified and two counts of possession of stolen property.
Police documents tendered to the court state that in April 2021, in Forde, officers tried to stop a car driving on the wrong side of the road.
Later, police saw the wreckage of a Mazda CX-5 and a Hyundai Santa Fe that had collided head-on along the Monaro Highway.
The driver of the Hyundai told police the two occupants of the other car had "ran off".
Police saw an injured male and female 500 metres from wreckage. The pair were later identified as Ceeney and co-defendant Kynan Mittl.
In July of 2021, Ceeney was the passenger in a stolen vehicle that police pursued across Canberra.
A white Nissan X-Trail was stolen by the co-defendant from Bonner while it was idling in a driveway, police documents state.
The victim was dragged 10 to 15 metres after she grabbed hold of the passenger door.
Two days later, police saw the vehicle with stolen Queensland plates.
Police followed the vehicle and tried to stop it with a deflation device, damaging the passenger side tyres.
The car continued and drove through a red light, before speeding on Horse Park Drive at an estimated 140kmh.
The vehicle's "front left tyre had shredded and it was travelling on its rim," police documents state.
Officers, again, used a deflation device this time damaging the driver's side tyres.
The vehicle then drove off the road and across a wooden pedestrian bridge before it lost control.
Thirteen months later while on bail, security cameras captured Ceeney driving a stolen Great Wall ute in Greenway.
In court, prosecutor Colin Balog said the head-on collision would have been a "terrifying experience for all those involved".
He said it was "miraculous" there were no further "extreme injuries".
Defence lawyer Taden Kelliher argued his client had already served 279 days behind bars while on remand.
Mr Kelliher said Ceeney had "made the most of her time in custody" by completing a number of courses that would make her "more employable".
He told the court Ceeney's crimes were "unsophisticated" and "more opportunistic".
"[Ceeney] is somebody who wants to get on the straight and narrow," Mr Kelliher said.
Ceeney is set to be sentenced by Magistrate Robert Cook on May 24.
