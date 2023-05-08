The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Shane Drumgold SC 'entirely misread the situation' with Lisa Wilkinson Logies speech

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated May 8 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Drumgold SC, right, admits he "should have listened" when Lisa Wilkinson, left, tried to read him a speech. Pictures by Sylvia Liber, Gary Ramage
Shane Drumgold SC, right, admits he "should have listened" when Lisa Wilkinson, left, tried to read him a speech. Pictures by Sylvia Liber, Gary Ramage

The ACT's top prosecutor admits he "entirely misread the situation" when Lisa Wilkinson tried to read him a speech about Brittany Higgins, saying he should have listened to the TV host.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.