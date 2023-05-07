Canberra and the surrounding areas were dusted in white in a number of different ways after the capital recorded its coldest day in 23 years on Sunday.
Around 14 millimetres of rain reportedly fell, and a maximum temperature of just 7.8 degrees was recorded at 11.26am before consistently falling from there.
Canberrans driving past Lake George in the early evening were welcomed home with snow, and those living in Belconnen experienced an unusual white dusting of small hailstones settling on the ground.
A Facebook post showed cars in Cooma covered completely by centimetres of snow, with members of the public picking up snowballs by the handful.
Puffer jackets were dusted off all over the capital region on Sunday, but even with the record cold day behind us, it'll be best to keep them out, Canberra.
Monday is expected to be a warmer and sunnier day, but cold winds of up to 25kmh will keep the chill in the air.
Wind-chill factors reportedly set the apparent temperature on Monday morning to just 0.4 degrees.
The early hours of Tuesday are set to reach a minimum of minus-one degrees, with patches of morning frost taking the capital to a partly cloudy maximum of 15.
READ MORE:
A sunny Wednesday may defrost the community, with a minimum of zero degrees in the morning melting into a maximum of 16 degrees.
The next three days are forecast to reach 17 degrees with mostly sunny days, all with a chance of morning fog or frost however.
No rain is expected throughout this week until the weekend, with a limited amount forecast to potentially fall during a maximum 17-degree day on Saturday.
In contrast to the Sunday prior, the coming Sunday is expected to reach a sunny maximum of 16 degrees, over double the highest temperature of the last.
Sheep graziers warnings are in place for large portions of NSW as well as Canberra, and will likely stick around throughout the week.
Did you get any pics or video from yesterday's icy blast? We'd love to see them. Send them to online@canberratimes.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.