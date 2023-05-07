The Canberra Times
Snow and hail marked Canberra's coldest May day in 23 years

Sara Garrity
Sara Garrity
Updated May 8 2023 - 11:25am, first published 9:00am
Canberra and the surrounding areas were dusted in white in a number of different ways after the capital recorded its coldest day in 23 years on Sunday.

