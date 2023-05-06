Puffer jackets are well-advised and alpine areas around Canberra will receive a dusting of snow early on Sunday morning as the ACT's chilliest day this year arrives - and rain along with it.
Canberra can expect a maximum of 9 degrees on Sunday but apparent temperatures will be lower after the passing of a cold front.
A low pressure system will linger offshore for the next few days, with a hazardous surf warning for the NSW South Coast.
The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted a very high chance of rain on Sunday, with light winds of 15km/h to 20km/h becoming west to southwesterly early in the afternoon, then becoming lighter in the late evening.
Overnight temperatures will plummet across the ACT throughout this week, with the lowest of minus 1 on Tuesday morning.
Late on Saturday evening, Perisher had posted images on social media of snow falling across the resort, adding "this is only the beginning".
