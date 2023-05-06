The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra weather: Sunday set for maximum of just 9 degrees

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated May 6 2023 - 8:21pm, first published 8:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's time to rug up in the capital on Sunday. Picture by Keegan Carroll
It's time to rug up in the capital on Sunday. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Puffer jackets are well-advised and alpine areas around Canberra will receive a dusting of snow early on Sunday morning as the ACT's chilliest day this year arrives - and rain along with it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.