Belconnen was treated to a strong dusting of white on Sunday as Canberra shivered through its coldest day so far this year.
Other areas were hit were with more snow however.
A video posted to Facebook shows white roadsides and snowfall along what is captioned as Kings Highway, 10km outside of Bungendore.
A short, sharp hail storm gave the town centre in Canberra's north-west a distinctly winter feel despite more than three weeks of autumn remaining.
But other parts of Canberra had just a mixture of cold temperatures and rain, with the capital getting 14.4 mm of rain since 9am.
ACT Bureau of Meteorology on Twitter stated that temperatures were "well below average after a cold front crossed the #ACT".
It recorded a top of 7.8 degree at 11.26 am with temperatures falling from there.
The capital is expected to wake up to its first frost of the year on Monday, with an overnight low of 0 degrees expected.
The temperature remained stubbornly in the single digits on Sunday, but is forecast to reach 13 degrees on Monday and 15 degrees on Tuesday.
On Twitter, the bureau stated dry conditions were expected to develop from Monday, "with areas of morning frost likely".
A sheep graziers' warning was issued by the bureau, while a damaging surf warning was in place for much of the New South Wales coastline.
The warning area stretched from Merimbula in the south to near Forster in the north.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.