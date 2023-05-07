The Canberra Times
Belconnen treated to a white dusting as ACT temperatures stay low on Sunday

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated May 7 2023 - 7:18pm, first published 1:30pm
Belconnen was treated to a strong dusting of white on Sunday as Canberra shivered through its coldest day so far this year.

