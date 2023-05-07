A company linked to PBS directors Ian Carter and Adam Moore has been revealed as the recent buyer of the historic Gungahlin Homestead site, formerly owned by CSIRO.
The transaction took place in August 2022, title documents show, just months before the collapse of five PBS Building construction businesses in March.
It can also be revealed Mr Moore is one of the directors of Urbanistik Property Group Pty Ltd, the company developing the site, ASIC documents show.
In November 2022, Urbanistik unveiled plans to build a new retirement living and aged care precinct on the 36-hectare estate, known as block 348, Gungahlin.
The Canberra Times previously reported the current owners of the site were "a group of locals".
However, title documents have revealed a company called Block 348 Gungahlin Pty Ltd acquired the property in 2022.
The company's two directors are listed in ASIC documents as Ian Carter and Adam Moore, who are also the directors of PBS Building Pty Ltd.
The documents also show Mr Carter and Mr Moore are the only shareholders of Block 348 Gungahlin Pty Ltd.
It is understood Block 348 Gungahlin Pty Ltd is the trustee company of The Block 348 Unit Trust.
Urbanistik general manager Clare Gilligan said the Gungahlin Homestead site was owned by a unit trust with a diverse range of unit holders.
"I further note that while Ian Carter and Adam Moore are directors of the trust, the unit holding in the trust is a number of diverse unit-holders that are unrelated to PBS companies," she said.
"As such, the issues confronting the PBS Building entities are unrelated to The Block 348 Unit Trust."
ASIC documents also revealed Mr Moore has been a director of Urbanistik Property Group Pty Ltd since the company was registered, while Mr Carter was previously a director of the company until January this year.
"In relation to Urbanistik, again it is a diverse range of shareholders and while Adam is one of the directors, and valued for his construction expertise, he does not hold a significant personal shareholding in this company," Ms Gilligan said.
Ian Carter and Adam Moore were contacted for comment but had not responded at the time of publishing.
Gungahlin Homestead was built in 1862 and was extended by Edward Crace in 1877.
The federal government acquired the site some time later and the homestead has been used by the CSIRO as a scientific wildlife research station since 1953.
CSIRO sold the property in 2002 to Gunyar Pty Ltd, the group that currently owns another former CSIRO site in Yarralumla.
In August 2022, Gunyar Pty Ltd sold the parcel of land to Block 348 Gungahlin Pty Ltd, title documents show.
The property is currently leased to the CSIRO until the end of 2023.
Ms Gilligan said the project team was consulting with the National Capital Authority "to identify future economic uses for the Gungahlin Homestead site following the CSIRO leaving the site in 2024".
Urbanistik has released concept plans for a retirement living and aged care precinct that would include independent living houses, low-maintenance apartments and high-care facilities in a series of small neighbourhoods.
Ms Gilligan told The Canberra Times in 2022 Urbanistik intended to restore the homestead, ideally for community use.
MORE PROPERTY NEWS:
In its December 2022 meeting, the National Capital Authority reviewed a paper on Block 348, Gungahlin with information on land use, land management and heritage.
"The authority discussed the paper, especially the provisions of the National Capital Open Space System and consultation processes. The authority asked the NCA to undertake an independent engagement process with key stakeholders on the proposed development," a public record of the meeting stated.
PBS Building Pty Ltd and four other associated businesses entered voluntary administration in March.
Recent investigations into the companies by administrators revealed the companies owe more than $63 million to hundreds of creditors.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.