PBS Building company reports show debts owed to Tax Office and Canberra business

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
April 15 2023 - 5:30am
PBS Building directors Ian Carter (top) and Adam Moore have submitted company reports detailing money owed. Pictures by Karleen Minney, Graham Tidy, Jay Cronan
A million-dollar tax bill and more than $649,000 owed to one Canberra business are among PBS Building's biggest debts being investigated by administrators.

