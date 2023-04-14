A million-dollar tax bill and more than $649,000 owed to one Canberra business are among PBS Building's biggest debts being investigated by administrators.
PBS Building directors Ian Carter and Adam Moore have filed a series of company reports to ASIC as part of investigations into their five collapsed businesses.
The Canberra-based directors called in administrators for the construction companies, which operate in the ACT, NSW and Queensland, on March 7.
Together, the five companies owe about $63 million to hundreds of creditors.
The documents, known as reports on company activities and property, show the exact amounts the PBS companies owed to each business on its books and additional details on how overdue each payment is.
At March 7, one of the companies, PBS Building (ACT) Pty Ltd, owed nearly $16 million to hundreds of businesses, the reports show.
Among the largest debts was $649,481 owed to a formwork company, $493,630 owed to a roofing contractor, $515,135 owed to a kitchen supplier and $415,773 owed to an elevator company.
Similar reports have been provided for PBS Building (NSW) Pty Ltd and PBS Building (QLD) Pty Ltd. PBS Building Pty Ltd did not have any creditors listed.
The largest amount owed by PBS Management Company Pty Ltd was $1.1 million to the Tax Office, according to the company's internal report.
A further $402,408 was owed to a creditor named Amex - PBS Property Group and $239,117 to a Sydney-based financial institution.
TIMELINE:
RSM Australia partner Jonathon Colbran is the administrator for the five PBS companies.
He said PBS Building's directors were given an extension until March 31 to submit the reports.
"The extension was given due to the size and complexity of PBS' business operations," Mr Colbran said.
"The administrators are using these reports along with our own detailed analysis of PBS company records to inform our investigations, which will conclude with a final report to creditors and recommendations on the future of the companies."
In early April, the administrators were granted more time by the Federal Court of Australia to complete investigations.
They now have until June 30 to lodge the final creditors' report and until July 7 to hold the second creditors' meeting, when the future of the companies will be determined.
At the time of the court judgement, a total 451 claims had been lodged by creditors in the ACT, NSW and Queensland.
Mr Colbran said this number may change as claims were assessed and verified.
The total amount of the claims was more than $63.6 million, court documents showed.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.