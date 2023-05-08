A 22-year-old man has been extradited from Queensland after allegedly absconding interstate in 2020 when 27 charges were laid against him.
He was charged in August 2020 and was initially sentenced to four years' imprisonment, which was suspended as he entered into a drug and treatment order.
Months after, police say the man failed to comply with the order after it was extended twice. Once he breached the order for a third time, he was arrested pending re-sentencing and granted bail.
He failed to appear in court in November 2020, police say, and a warrant for the man's arrest was issued in June 2021.
On Wednesday, May 3, the man was arrested in Nundah, Queensland by local officers, where he then attended Brisbane Magistrates Court on Saturday and ACT officers requested his extradition. He was extradited on Saturday afternoon.
He is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday where police will oppose bail.
The 27 offences the man was found guilty of back in 2020 included five counts of driving a motor vehicle without consent, two counts of damaging Commonwealth property, drug driving and two counts of aggravated reckless driving.
Others include escape from arrest or custody, possession of ammunition, possession of a knife in public and burglary.
READ MORE:
Detective Inspector Dave Craft said this was proof people can't escape justice by fleeing the ACT.
"Furthermore, people who think that with the passage of time we'll just forget their crimes and move on are also mistaken," he said.
"Leaving the ACT before completing your sentence is only delaying the inevitable - you will be found and held responsible for your actions."
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
