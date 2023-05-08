The Canberra Times
Man extradited from QLD absconded following 27 charges in 2020

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated May 8 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 12:30pm
Detective Inspector Dave Craft said this is proof people can't escape justice by fleeing the ACT. Picture supplied
A 22-year-old man has been extradited from Queensland after allegedly absconding interstate in 2020 when 27 charges were laid against him.

