Three arrested, charged following alleged fight outside Civic nightclub

Three men have been charged following an alleged fight outside a Civic nightclub.
Police on patrol in Bunda Street arrested two men, one a 31-year-old from Kambah, and a Kaleen man, 25, after an alleged altercation outside a venue soon after midnight.
ACT police allege that while they were arresting the two men a third man, a 24-year-old from Kambah, attempted to intervene and assaulted one of the arresting officers. He was arrested a short time later.
The 31-year-old has been charged with fighting in a public place and breach of a good behaviour order.
The 25-year-old has been charged with fighting in a public place and breach of an intensive correction order.
READ MORE:
Both men were due to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday.
The third man has been granted bail and is due to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on May 29.
He will face charges of assaulting a frontline community service provider and obstructing a territory public official.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.