Tesla allegedly stolen in Watson at gunpoint, ACT police say

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated May 1 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 4:30pm
Police have arrested the alleged thief. Picture by Keegan Carroll
A 32-year-old who allegedly threatened a woman with a firearm until she gave up the keys to her Tesla has been arrested, police say.

