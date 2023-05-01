A 32-year-old who allegedly threatened a woman with a firearm until she gave up the keys to her Tesla has been arrested, police say.
The Crace resident was able to be tracked by the alleged victim after allegedly accosting her in her Watson driveway.
Police said they received a report at 8.30am on Monday the man stole the car while wearing dark clothing and a face covering.
"The victim was able to provide location updates for the car, and an initial attempt to intercept the vehicle in Downer was unsuccessful," police said.
"Police then engaged in a short pursuit, which was abandoned due to safety concerns for other road users."
A cordon was established in Ainslie, where the man was arrested and the car recovered at 9.05am.
Officers from ACT Policing Criminal Investigations, Operation TORIC, City Station, Gungahlin Station, Family Violence, and AFP Specialist Response were involved.
The man is due to appear at the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday, charged with aggravated robbery, driving a stolen motor vehicle, furious driving, and fail to stop for police.
"Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dash-cam footage of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference 7418622," police said.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
