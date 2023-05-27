The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

The Transport Workers' Union will meet with government to protect frontline workers from violence

Lanie Tindale
Kerem Doruk
By Lanie Tindale, and Kerem Doruk
May 28 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kieran Hitchenson speaks out about occupational violence experienced by paramedics. Picture by Gary Ramage
Kieran Hitchenson speaks out about occupational violence experienced by paramedics. Picture by Gary Ramage

There is a Canberran who calls for an ambulance more than 30 times every day, paramedics say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

Kerem Doruk

Kerem Doruk

Cadet Journalist

Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.