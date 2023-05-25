The most senior woman in the Australian Army has been appointed the inaugural Chief of Personnel in the Australian Defence Force amid acute workforce challenges.
Following through on a recommendation of last month's Defence Strategic Review, the Deputy Chief of Army, Major-General Natasha Fox is to take on the new role - reporting directly to the Chief of the Defence Force - to centralise personnel management, while enhancing Defence recruitment and retention.
The review recommended that ADF personnel management should be centralised into a single integrated system incorporating the five domains of land, sea, air, space and cyber, headed by a Chief of Personnel.
"Major-General Fox brings over 35 years of experience in leadership, and personnel and workforce management to the new role of Chief of Personnel," Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said in a statement.
"We want more Australians to experience a rich and rewarding career with Defence. A Defence career is one that provides fulfilling and well-paid work, job security and world-class training and education opportunities."
Major-General Fox will be promoted to Lieutenant-General and will commence in her new role on June 5.
The review stated Defence is facing significant workforce challenges across all areas of the ADF, APS and defence industry. It said an "innovative and bold" approach to recruitment and retention was needed or the situation will "continue to deteriorate."
"Recruitment time must be achieved in days, not months," the review stated.
The new changes seek to improve the eligibility pool of potential ADF applications and to align service recruitment requirements to military employment, such as key technical and specialist trades.
"As a government we are committed to improving the welfare of serving and ex-serving members of our ADF, after all our people are our most important capability," Minister for Defence Personnel Matt Keogh said.
The Defence Strategic Review also called for a comprehensive strategic review of the ADF Reserves and reserve service by 2025. "The ADF Reserves must not just complement the total Defence workforce but also provide the expansion base for the ADF in times of crisis," it stated.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent.
