Defence appoints Major-General Natasha Fox as inaugural Chief of Personnel

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated May 25 2023 - 11:06am, first published 11:00am
The most senior woman in the Australian Army has been appointed the inaugural Chief of Personnel in the Australian Defence Force amid acute workforce challenges.

