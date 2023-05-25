Canberra's bus drivers have voted to accept a new pay deal but blocked a government plan to overhaul weekend rosters.
About 500 Transport Canberra drivers met at a Transport Workers' Union meeting at Exhibition Park on Thursday to vote on the deal.
The drivers would receive a pay rise of 13.13 per cent over three years, the union said.
Klaus Pinkas, the union's NSW/ACT sub-branch secretary, said the government's proposed weekend package was unacceptable to the members.
"There were a few discussions around the pay offer but the main bone of contention was that weekend package and they voted that down," Mr Pinkas said.
Mr Pinkas said the package had included a proposed 15 per cent penalty paid on all work after drivers had worked 12 weekend days in a year.
"On top of that, [Transport Canberra] wanted a weekend, part-time driver position where the ordinary hours were on the weekend," he said.
"That was the contentious part."
Mr Pinkas said there was "vigorous discussion" about weekend work changes, which ended with a majority vote that was not overwhelming.
Drivers would also receive an increase in superannuation payments and parental leave, Mr Pinkas said.
The government planned to increase bus services in the fourth school term and then increase weekend work next year, he said.
Mr Pinkas said there were currently no issues covering the weekend rosters.
"We've said consistently if they have a full crew of drivers and a full complement of full-time drivers and part-time drivers, then they won't have a problem covering weekends," he said.
Drivers are only required to volunteer for weekend shifts, which the government has said limits its ability to reliably schedule services at the weekend.
Transport Minister Chris Steel's office has been contacted for comment.
Mr Steel on Wednesday said: "We've put forward an offer they'll be considering at their meeting on Thursday, and we're looking forward to hearing their response to the government's offer.
"Then we'll be working together on how we can deliver the services that Canberrans expect with this new enterprise agreement in place."
However the government instead rolled over the existing agreement terms - which do not compel drivers to work at weekends - after two years of talks.
The Transport Workers' Union represents more than 95 per cent of government-employed bus drivers.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
