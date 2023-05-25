While Tina Turner belonged to the world, Australia has a stronger claim to this woman who is being celebrated as a survivor, an artist and an icon than most places.
This is the woman who, after all, gave a sensational performance as "Aunty Entity" in the dystopian outback classic Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.
The song she recorded for the soundtrack - We Don't Need Another Hero was, if anything, even more successful than the film itself, peaking at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 charts in 1985.
Turner's "Aunty Entity" role was virtually written for her with the producers referring to the heroine as "the Tina Turner character" before somebody thought to ask her if she would be interested.
Thunderdome was not Turner's only high-profile association with this country. She is arguably even better known for her work promoting rugby league in the 1980s and 1990s.
Her first commercial for the NSW Rugby League featured her song What You Get Is What You See. The following year's effort was built around her iconic rock anthem The Best.
The game went on to buy the rights and the song has become synonymous with the game.
In one of her most memorable Australian appearances Turner performed The Best live at the 1993 grand final between Brisbane and St George. Almost 45,000 people sang along with her at the SFS, and even those watching at home.
Leaving Turner's Australian associations aside, it is important to remember despite her incredible success she came from humble origins having grown up in the predominantly African-American town of Nutbush (population 259) in western Tennessee.
Turner never forgot Nutbush, memorialising the town in Nutbush City Limits, and Nutbush has never forgotten her. In 2002 a section of Route 19 which runs near Nutbush was renamed "Tina Turner Highway".
As a child she sang at the two local Baptist churches and dreamt of becoming a star.
Her journey, which finally came to a peaceful conclusion overnight on Wednesday, was much harder than the average "rags to riches" story and caused her to call on an enormous reservoir of inner strength, resilience and resolve.
While Turner was frequently down, especially during and immediately after her tempestuous relationship with Ike Turner, during which she was a victim of frequent domestic violence, she was never out.
Walking away from her high-profile marriage with little more than her name, she rebuilt her career so successfully that the Ike and Tina Turner Revue era is now little more than a footnote in a remarkable musical odyssey.
She was, and still is, an object lesson in how to turn life's lemons into lemonade and remains an inspiration to millions of people around the world.
Her autobiography I, Tina (later filmed as What's Love Got to Do With It), first published in 1986, marked one of the first times such a high-profile figure had written and spoken publicly about living in a physically and emotionally abusive relationship.
It contributed significantly to progressing a conversation that continues to this day.
It is ironic that despite the success of We Don't Need Another Hero that is exactly what Turner had become.
This, however, is just one facet of a remarkable, beloved and adored, multi-talented and striking woman.
Everything about her - her stature, her on-stage athleticism, her iconic looks and that remarkable and unforgettable voice - exuded superstar quality.
Tina Turner was a phenomenon and the world is all the poorer for her passing.
