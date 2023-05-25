The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Commander Joanne Cameron concerned about 'conspiratorial ideas' in Bruce Lehrmann case

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated May 25 2023 - 7:01pm, first published 5:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Commander Joanne Cameron leaves the inquiry on Thursday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Commander Joanne Cameron leaves the inquiry on Thursday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

A senior police officer says she advised her staff to avoid talking to Bruce Lehrmann's lawyers during his trial because she was worried about feeding "conspiratorial ideas".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.