The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Chef Andy Bowdy and DeLonghi join forces to support the Cancer Council's Biggest Morning Tea during May and June

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated May 25 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pastry chef and former MasterChef contestant Andy Bowdy has some tips to pimp your morning tea. Picture supplied
Pastry chef and former MasterChef contestant Andy Bowdy has some tips to pimp your morning tea. Picture supplied

A month of morning teas kicked off on May 25 with the launch of the 30th year of the Cancer Council's Australia's Biggest Morning Tea.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.