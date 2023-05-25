A month of morning teas kicked off on May 25 with the launch of the 30th year of the Cancer Council's Australia's Biggest Morning Tea.
In 2022, more than $11.2 million was raised with 20,497 hosts bringing together friends and family to raise funds for cancer research.
To encourage Australians to get involved in one of the country's most iconic fundraisers this year, De'Longhi has teamed up with celebrated pastry chef and former MasterChef contestant Andy Bowdy to provide inspiration on how to "Master your Morning Tea".
Owner of Andy Bowdy Pastry and the boutique café Saga in Sydney, Bowdy has built a reputation for his decadent cake creations and innovative recipes, incorporating a diversity of flavours and ingredients.
A master of sweet treats and delectable dishes, patissier Bowdy knows how to create an impressive morning tea and be "the host with the most".
"I'm thrilled to join forces with De'Longhi to provide some inspiration and creative tips around hosting a memorable morning tea for this year's Australia's Biggest Morning Tea," he says.
"I love hosting nearly as much as baking - whether it be friends and family at home, or customers at Saga.
"Hosting a morning tea fundraiser for the Cancer Council is an opportunity to show off your creativity in the kitchen and support a good cause."
While his delicious desserts, signature sweets and custom cakes are sure crowd pleasers, hosting the ultimate morning tea experience extends past the selection of treats on offer.
He offers up these tips to master your morning tea.
Set the scene: Think of your food as the drama and the table as the stage. Set the mood and create an atmosphere for your morning tea event by considering a table setting theme - whether it's a seasonal showcase, colour-inspired, high-tea or something in between - you choose.
Plan ahead: Eliminate any stress and plan ahead. Make sure you have minimal to assemble on the day. Also, don't be afraid to outsource. Baking for a large number can seem daunting. Go and grab some baked goods or savoury items from your favourite bakeries or fresh food markets.
Cake creativity: Think outside the box when it comes to baking and your go-to cakes, sweet treats or savoury creations. Experiment with new recipes and flavour combinations. Put your own twist on the classic morning tea fare.
Add balance: When deciding on what to offer guests at your morning tea, it is important to have a balance of fruits and vegetables as well as sweets and baked goods.
More than tea: Consider food and drink pairings. Have an array of tea options available but also include other drinks such as hot and iced coffee, iced tea or fresh juice.
Kitchen appliances: Consider the appliances needed to support your morning tea - a toaster for warming up homemade crumpets, a kettle for freshly brewed tea and a coffee machine for quality coffee drinks. The striking Icona Capitals collection from De'Longhi will elevate any table setting.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
