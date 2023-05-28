The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Public Eye

Public Eye: Senate estimates fashion, AFP commissioner on Gen Z, Department of Infrastructure's 'CRRAP' takes

Sarah Basford Canales
Miriam Webber
By Sarah Basford Canales, and Miriam Webber
May 29 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Let's reflect on the week that was at "The Esties".
Let's reflect on the week that was at "The Esties".

Get ready, get set, now hunch over your desks and watch hours of footage of officials and politicians poring over policy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.