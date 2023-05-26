The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Homegrown seltzer Gravity earns some gravitas

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
May 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gravity sales director David Ward and Inspired Drinks owner John Bates. Picture supplied
Gravity sales director David Ward and Inspired Drinks owner John Bates. Picture supplied

The Gravity range of seltzers founded by two young Canberrans is going from strength to strength, signing a deal as the "official seltzer of the snow" with the Perisher ski resort, and bringing on more local talent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.