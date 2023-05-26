Homegrown seltzer Gravity earns some gravitas

The Gravity range of seltzers founded by two young Canberrans is going from strength to strength, signing a deal as the "official seltzer of the snow" with the Perisher ski resort, and bringing on more local talent.
Mick Spencer and Liam Battye founded the brand 18 months ago, seeing it sold in sports stadiums, bottle shops and also on tap.
Spencer said it had now recruited some extra firepower to its management team.
Former head of sales at Bentspoke Brewing, David Ward, is now a co-owner of the Gravity brand and also its new sales director.
Another long-time Canberra industry figure, Inspired Drinks owner John Bates, has also been secured as a local representative of the brand.
Former Canberra Raiders player Simon Woolford is the brand's representative on the South Coast and in the Illawarra.
Spencer is currently travelling along east coast Australia with the new Gravity bus, promoting its products.
And to top it off, Spencer said Gravity was also committing to the planting of 8500 trees in Nimmitabel and Bredbo "as part of our sustainability pledge".
Gravity is working with AirSeed, a company that uses drones to plant seeds across a large area.
