The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Acting Inspector Paul Hutcheson from ACT police said driver behaviour during Road Safety Week was generally good

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated May 26 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Detective acting inspector Paul Hutcheson. Picture by Karleen Minney
Detective acting inspector Paul Hutcheson. Picture by Karleen Minney

The driver of a blue, turbocharged Audi S3 had a very expensive pizza run on Saturday night when he was clocked at 155kmh on Yarra Glen in Deakin during a period of double demerits.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.