The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Dave Lawson speaks about season five of Rob Sitch's hit show Utopia, set to return in June

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
June 5 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dave Lawson, left, and Rob Sitch, centre, star in Utopia. Picture supplied
Dave Lawson, left, and Rob Sitch, centre, star in Utopia. Picture supplied

Dave Lawson loves dressing up in a suit, sitting down at a desk and pretending to search for staples for hours on end.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.