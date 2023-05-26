The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Dennis Richardson, Rosemary Huxtable and Richard Maude to oversee Defence reforms

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
May 26 2023 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Department of Finance Secretary Rosemary Huxtable is part of a three-member panel appointed to oversee the implementation of far-reaching Defence reforms. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Former Department of Finance Secretary Rosemary Huxtable is part of a three-member panel appointed to oversee the implementation of far-reaching Defence reforms. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Former department heads Dennis Richardson and Rosemary Huxtable and former senior Foreign Affairs and Trade official Richard Maude will oversee the implementation of reforms from the federal government's landmark Defence Strategic Review.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.