Former department heads Dennis Richardson and Rosemary Huxtable and former senior Foreign Affairs and Trade official Richard Maude will oversee the implementation of reforms from the federal government's landmark Defence Strategic Review.
The high-calibre External Advisory Panel has been appointed by the federal government to advise on putting into effect the review's 62 public recommendations which have been accepted or agreed to in-principle by the government.
The government has billed the review as the most ambitious reappraisal of the nation's defence capabilities and needs in decades, and Defence Minister Richard Marles said the appointment of such a experienced panel reflected the government's commitment to implementing the changes.
"Realising the review's ambition requires major reform," Mr Marles said.
"It is appropriate that such significant reform is accompanied by an independent assessment of progress and challenges as we undertake this important task."
The government said the review and its recommendations will "inform all aspects of Australia's defence policy, planning and resourcing over the coming decades".
READ MORE:
The minister said the review was being implemented at a time when a "large-scale conventional and non-conventional military build-up without strategic reassurance is contributing to the most challenging circumstances in our region for decades".
"Combined with rising tensions and reduced warning time for conflict, the risks of military escalation or miscalculation are rising."
But Mr Marles said the review recommended the government follow a methodical and comprehensive process for long-term and sustainable implementation.
As part of this, the government will inaugurate a National Defence Strategy, to be produced biennially from 2024, which will detail the policy, planning, capabilities and resourcing being undertaken in line with the recommendations of the review.
The External Advisory Panel, to be co-chaired by the authors of the review, Sir Angus Houston and former Defence minister Stephen Smith, will report to the government every six months on Defence's progress in implementing the review's recommendations.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
