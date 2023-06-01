The Canberra Times
Capital Life: What's on in the Canberra arts scene from June 3, 2023

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
June 1 2023 - 12:00pm
Jacqui Malins' Lost Lace, 2023, at M16 Artspace until July 2. Picture supplied
New at M16

The exhibitions opening at M16 Artspace on Thursday June 8 at 6pm include the group show Sensory Bodies, centered around the idea of personal sensory experience as a thing to be celebrated. Lani Shea-An's mutual acts: ecologies of a garden depicts her own experiences of joy and wonder in nature, particularly in reference to what she has learned through gardening. Her series of new works employs abstract and figurative painting processes, collage, and printmaking to explore the connections and emotions that the plant kingdom evokes. Bushranger Blue by Rory King is an inquiry into the perennial themes of loneliness, death, and longing. By tracking the spirit of the outcast bushranger through historical regions and remote communities of the outback, the resulting images speak of a yearning for deep connection in the face of isolation. And Lost Lace is the beginning of new work by Jacqui Malins, using machine-embroidered lace to contemplate the near-complete destruction of the continent's lacy shellfish reef edging. The exhibitions continue until July 2. For more information, see: m16artspace.com.au.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

