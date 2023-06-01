The exhibitions opening at M16 Artspace on Thursday June 8 at 6pm include the group show Sensory Bodies, centered around the idea of personal sensory experience as a thing to be celebrated. Lani Shea-An's mutual acts: ecologies of a garden depicts her own experiences of joy and wonder in nature, particularly in reference to what she has learned through gardening. Her series of new works employs abstract and figurative painting processes, collage, and printmaking to explore the connections and emotions that the plant kingdom evokes. Bushranger Blue by Rory King is an inquiry into the perennial themes of loneliness, death, and longing. By tracking the spirit of the outcast bushranger through historical regions and remote communities of the outback, the resulting images speak of a yearning for deep connection in the face of isolation. And Lost Lace is the beginning of new work by Jacqui Malins, using machine-embroidered lace to contemplate the near-complete destruction of the continent's lacy shellfish reef edging. The exhibitions continue until July 2. For more information, see: m16artspace.com.au.
Braidwood artist Kate Carruthers' Where the Wildflowers Grow focuses on wildflowers in the landscape as well as the artist's cloudscapes, the colour and depth of clouds and the way light filters through them. Canberra artist Alison Barnes's Lost celebrates disappearing and disregarded mid-20th-century structures and spaces in Canberra. The exhibitions are on from June 8 to July 1. See: For more information, see: studioaltenburg.com.au.
Pam Slattery's new exhibition captures the sea, the outback, rivers and her love of birds with texture and colours of the Australian landscape. It opens on Saturday June 3 and runs until the end of July at Bungendore Fine Art. For more information, see: bungendorefineart.com.au.
Dramatic Productions is mounting a production of the musical West Side Story and wants to cast the Puerto Rican characters from members of the Latino community. If you're a Latino performer or a non-Latino who'd like to audition for other roles, auditions will be held from June 10 to 12. See: stagecenta.com.
This award-winning musical follows the incredible real-life journey of 7000 air passengers who became grounded in Gander, Newfoundland, in Canada in the wake of the September 11 tragedy. Husband and wife duo David Hein and Irene Sankoff (book, music and lyrics) travelled to Newfoundland and interviewed thousands of locals to create the show. It's on at the Canberra Theatre from June 8 to July 9. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
The gallery is holding its second exhibition as a sponsor of Sydney's Little Things Art Prize (LTAP) in 2019 and 2022. This show contains works by Sandy Ji and Roshni Sandapati, joint ceramic winners in 2022. Ji has created a series of wheel-thrown porcelain vessels influenced by her Korean heritage. Senapati has created a series of vessels too that come in pairs (and some singles). The exhibition is on until June 18. See: galleryofsmallthings.com.
Canberra Contemporary Art Space Manuka wants to raise $5000 to help commission, produce and promote a mural to adorn the facade of CCAS Manuka for a year. If you'd like to support this project, note that donations to CCAS are fully tax deductible. See: ccas.squarespace.com/donations.
Canberra artist Dianne Fogwell's Reflection continues her preoccupation with the impact of climate change, exploring the effects of fire and floods upon the environment. Her works on paper depict dreamscape-like compositions created through an intuitive building of layers. Maricelle Olivier is an emerging artist exploring her personal history in A delicate endurance. Abstracted imagery, colour, pattern, light and shadow are all explored in the forms and surface decoration of her hand-built vessels that weave together her nostalgic memories of the safari landscape of South Africa with the vivid colours and patterns of the Australian desert and native birdlife, finding similarities between them. Both shows are on until June 17. See: beavergalleries.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
