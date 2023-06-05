The Canberra Times
Recipes from Parsi: From Persia to Bombay, by Farokh Talati

By Karen Hardy
June 6 2023 - 5:30am
Tark ari no pulao - Parsi vegetable pulao. Picture supplied

From Dinaz Aunty's incredible tamarind and coconut fish curry, lamb stewed with cinnamon and Hunza apricots, to baked custards infused with saffron and cardamom, Parsi cuisine is a rich fusion of Persian and Indian influences: unique and utterly delicious.

