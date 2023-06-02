Who doesn't love mashed potato? Every meal in winter should be served with mash. Lamb shanks, pie, stews, schnitzels. If not mashed potato then dumplings. When was the last time you made a dumpling? Not only for main course but for dessert too. Or if potato is not your thing, do the other "p" - pasta. More specifically pasta bakes. Or the other "p". As in pot. As in one pot. And the ultimate one pot - the slow cooker. And it's not just about dinner. Let's think about baking. Pies, muffins, biscuits and cakes to get you through the week. When you're stuck inside on a miserable day, what better option is there than to cook?

