Stop complaining about the cold, Canberra. It's not that bad.

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
June 3 2023 - 5:30am
Canberra is the perfect place to be when temperatures drop. Picture Shutterstock
I may have been born in the middle of summer but there's nothing I love more than a cold winter's day. Canberra is the perfect city this time of year. We've had our scarlet flush of autumn and now the trees have been stripped bare by a chilly wind. We've had snow already, but the skies have been clear blue. Heating's on. Throw blankets on laps. Things bubbling long and slow in the oven. Here's why I love a Canberra winter.

