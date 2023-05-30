A Chisholm motorcyclist has been fined $1841 and lost six demerit points after being caught 55kmh over the speed limit on the Monaro Highway on Monday.
At about 3.50pm, police discovered the 59-year-old man whilst conducting stationary speed checks on the southbound lanes of the Monaro Highway.
After hearing the motorcyclist, the police checked the travelling speed of the man, where they captured a speed of 155kmh in a 100kmh zone.
Police stopped the motorcyclist a short time later, where he allegedly said he "couldn't see how that could be right" when told about his recorded speed.
He was issued a traffic infringement notice for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45kmh, which carries the fine and demerit point loss.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
