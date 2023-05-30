The Canberra Times
Motorcyclist allegedly caught speeding on Monaro Highway, fined, loses six demerit points

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated May 30 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 12:30pm
A Chisholm motorcyclist has been fined $1841 and lost six demerit points after being caught 55kmh over the speed limit on the Monaro Highway on Monday.

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

