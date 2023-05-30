The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Federal opposition insists Albanese government override the ACT government Calvary takeover

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
May 30 2023 - 10:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The federal opposition has launched a blistering attack over the forced takeover of the Calvary Public Hospital Bruce, calling it "shameful", "chilling" and "extraordinary" and is insisting the Albanese government override the ACT government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.