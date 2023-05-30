Health authorities on Tuesday declared an outbreak of COVID-19 in the general medicine ward at Canberra Hospital.
Twelve patients and five staff have so far tested positive to coronavirus, a Canberra Health Services spokeswoman said.
"Once an outbreak is declared, staff on the ward wear N95 masks in clinical spaces to minimise transmission. Air purifiers are also deployed, all patients are placed on a PCR testing schedule and all staff who work in the area are also offered a PCR test," the spokeswoman said in a statement.
"We will continue to closely monitor the situation and if necessary, introduce further measures to protect staff and patients."
The outbreak was declared on ward 7B, which is in building 1.
A mask requirement was dropped for Canberra Health Services staff in February, except in circumstances were they provide direct patient care and need precautions to limit the risk of COVID transmission.
Canberra Health Services chief executive Dave Peffer in early April warned staff the ACT was likely in the middle of a COVID wave.
"Things could be turning. Updated numbers suggest the ACT is in the midst of an [Omicron] XBB.1.5 wave. Our hospitalisations are trending up, with the week-to-week rise being the second fastest since mid-December," he wrote at the time.
The ACT appeared to have passed a peak of COVID-19 infections in late May, data on the seven-day rolling mean released last week by health authorities showed.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.