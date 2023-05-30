There's been a big step forward for medical imagery in the ACT.
Canberrans waiting for small fracture X-rays and ultrasounds will no longer have to endure long waits at the hospital.
A $6 million ACT Labor election commitment has been fulfilled with a new medical imaging service in Weston Creek.
The new imaging center launched by Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith is expected to deliver around 13,000 services per year.
It's the first medical imagery center in the ACT that is outside a hospital.
The free service will operate through bookings from the Canberra Hospital and the community will be able to access CT scans, ultrasounds and, X-rays without needing to go to hospital.
The walk-in imaging center will also reduce waiting times for patients with more complicated health care needs.
"It will help to reduce outpatient waiting lists and waiting times for those with more complicated health care needs, including patients staying in hospital," Ms Stephen-Smith said.
If successful the government is looking to expand the free imagery centres across Canberra.
"It's certainly something that we would be wanting to look to expand, maybe onto the north side," Ms Stephen-Smith said.
"We know that if we can deliver care to people closer to home and ensure that they can get their imagery without having to visit a hospital; that's much better for them. But it's also a saviour to the health system."
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
