Lightrail disruption from Dickson Interchange to Alinga Street fixed

Light rail services have resumed as normal between Dickson Interchange and Alinga Street after a car hit a tram on Wednesday afternoon.
There were no reported injuries, and buses were briefly organised to replace light rail services.
A spokesperson for Transport Canberra said the incident occurred near Lyneham.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
