Lightrail disruption from Dickson Interchange to Alinga Street fixed

Sara Garrity
Sara Garrity
Updated May 31 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 2:02pm
Light rail services have resumed as normal between Dickson Interchange and Alinga Street after a car hit a tram on Wednesday afternoon.

