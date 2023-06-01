"Manhatten Times hit the line strongly at the end of the 1200m. I can't fault his condition or fitness since his win at Morphettville. We've just kept him fresh with this race in mind. He runs best when his races are spaced. I started looking around for suitable types of races in Adelaide but there's nothing there because his rating is so high. It's disappointing but that's how the races are programmed in South Australia now and in particular in Adelaide. The good thing we've got going for us is Manhatten Times drops 6.5 kilograms in weight from his last run. It's a big weight drop and I reckon he'll appreciate carrying the 54kg. His best runs have been when he is down in the weights and when he's fresh.

