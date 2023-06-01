The Canberra Times
Trainer Leon MacDonald brings Manhatten Times to Flemington for Winter Championships heat

By Tim Auld
Updated June 1 2023 - 2:00pm, first published 1:38pm
Melbourne-based jockey Joe Bowditch has the ride on Manhatten Times. Picture Getty Images
A lack of suitable races in Adelaide has forced veteran South Australian trainer Leon MacDonald to head to Melbourne with his consistent galloper Manhatten Times to run in a heat of the Winter Championships at Flemington on Saturday.

