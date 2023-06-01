The Canberra Times
CSIRO board member David Knox overpaid by $200k

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
June 2 2023 - 5:30am
Greens senator David Shoebridge and, inset, David Knox. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Greens senator David Shoebridge and, inset, David Knox. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

An influential CSIRO board member has been overpaid $200,000 prompting the premier science agency to scramble for legal advice about how to recover the sum, a Senate estimates hearing has revealed.

