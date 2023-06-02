The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Simon Cowan | Wages can be a great threat to taming inflation

Simon Cowan
By Simon Cowan
June 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Reports this week that inflation has again increased to 6.8 per cent for the year to April 2023 are grim reading for many. Although the market had not expected inflation to fall again after last month's data, with unemployment beginning to rise and consumer spending falling, there was some thought conditions might be softening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Cowan

Simon Cowan

Canberra Times columnist

Simon Cowan is research director at the Centre for Independent Studies and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.