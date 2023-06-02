The Repair Cafe is open at Ginninderry on Sunday

Visit the Repair Cafe at Ginninderry on Sunday and learn how to fix a broken item, rather than toss it into landfill.
There will be menders and fixers for craft, clothes, toys, electrical items and small furniture.
The Repair Cafe crew is also collecting various recyclables, including clean milk bottle tops for Lids4kids, used batteries, e-waste, and used pens.
It's open Sunday from 1pm to 3.30pm at Ginninderry (the Link building in Strathnairn, next to Holt).
