Helen's parents, Peter and Briggita, opened Mee Sing in 1965, the year they got married. Peter fled communist China with his family and grew up in Hong Kong. Many of Peter's friends were moving to Australia, but the young retail worker couldn't afford it. One day in 1961 he won the bingo jackpot, bought a ticket to Australia and arrived in Sydney with $20 in his pocket. Briggita's family came from Lithuania, and the unlikely pair met while working in a restaurant.