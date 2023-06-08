Two solo shows by young female artists are now on at Grainger Gallery. To Our Eye by Wiradjuri woman Amanda Hinkelmann responds to the notion of Country for Aboriginal people, and all that it embodies. It perceives two worlds, and the viewpoint from which we identify our surroundings and all that is within. In Skipping Stones, Brittany Ferns' minimalist florals use a mix of heavy textured linen, hand-dyed Japanese papers and muslin that allow the materials to guide her process and aesthetic. Both shows run until Sunday, June 25. See: graingergallery.com.au

