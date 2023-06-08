Two solo shows by young female artists are now on at Grainger Gallery. To Our Eye by Wiradjuri woman Amanda Hinkelmann responds to the notion of Country for Aboriginal people, and all that it embodies. It perceives two worlds, and the viewpoint from which we identify our surroundings and all that is within. In Skipping Stones, Brittany Ferns' minimalist florals use a mix of heavy textured linen, hand-dyed Japanese papers and muslin that allow the materials to guide her process and aesthetic. Both shows run until Sunday, June 25. See: graingergallery.com.au
Ceramicist Susie McMeekin's show explores gentle variations of form and the tradition of woodfiring through the material exploration of clay. It's on at Canberra Potters Gallery until July 9. See: canberrapotters.com.au.
At 2pm on Saturday, June 10, former politician Michael Yabsley - a commentator, an influencer, an art collector, and a lamp designer - will open Jane Millington's Sea Poems, in which she uses soft and strong lines to create different depictions of water, and Carlos Barrios's Del amor y los animales, a show that explores the feeling of loving another, expressions of love for animals and nature. The exhibitions run until July 9. See: aarwungallery.com.au.
At Canberra Contemporary Art Space Manuka, Isobel Rayson and Nick Stranks's second collaborative exhibition continues the artists' shared exploration of memory, belonging, and a sense of place to create narratives drawn from personal experiences. The exhibition is on until June 18. See: ccas.com.au.
Draw while listening to Canberra vocal trio Gracenotes as they sing an eclectic mix of harmonies inspired by contemporary, traditional folk, gospel and American genres. All materials provided; for all ages and abilities. Free, no bookings required. This program is wheelchair accessible. National Portrait Gallery, Sunday June 11, 1pm-3pm. See: portrait.gov.au.
Everyman Theatre presents this show that uses songs by Stephen Sondheim to tell a bittersweet tale of two single strangers, alone in their studio apartments but not far apart, who imagine talking to each other. ACT HUB, June 14 to 24, various dates and times. See: acthub.com.au.
Rebus Theatre presents this devised theatre exploration that comes out of nearly two years of discussion, workshopping, writing, and rehearsal by people with mental health challenges. It's on at the Ralph Wilson Theatre, Gorman Arts Centre, from June 15 to 17, at various times. See: rebustheatre.com.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.