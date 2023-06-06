The Canberra Times
Recipes from Pomegranates & Artichokes: Recipes and memories of a journey from Iran to Italy, by Saghar Setareh

Karen Hardy
Updated June 8 2023 - 7:12pm, first published June 6 2023 - 12:57pm
Filo triangles stuffed with feta. Picture by Saghar Setareh
When Iranian writer and food photographer Saghar Setareh moved to Italy at the age of 22, she was enchanted by the rich food culture of her adopted country, and this inspired a curiosity in the cuisine of her homeland and the surrounding countries of the Levant and Eastern Mediterranean. Pomegranates and Artichokes is the story of Saghar's own culinary journey from Iran to Italy, in which she describes the many parallels that link Middle Eastern and Mediterranean food cultures, and shows how ingredients and recipes - unconstrained by borders - are shared and transformed through the immigrant experience.

