Canberran Jack Keogh locates missing bike for 2023 Tour Divide thanks to social media

By Megan Doherty
Updated June 9 2023 - 11:45am, first published 11:30am
Canberran Jack Keogh on Friday sent this photograph of him on the main street of Banff with his bike safe and sound back with him. Picture supplied
Great news - Canberran Jack Keogh has got his bike back and is due to be at the Banff starting line about midnight Friday (AEST) for the start of the 2023 Tour Divide ultra-cycling challenge.

