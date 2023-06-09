As the costs of living increase, pet owners may be feeling the pinch of veterinary bills.
There is no question that the costs of veterinary care have increased in recent years, due in large part to an increase in the standard of veterinary care available (a very good thing for animals), and increasing costs of operating a veterinary clinic.
All animals will need some form of veterinary care, but you can minimise unexpected costs by doing your homework, investing in preventative care, and planning for contingencies.
Consider the breed. We humans are often attracted by looks, but some breeds may be at greater risk of health problems than others.
For example brachycephalic, or flat-faced breeds, are prone to brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome.
The price of an animal does not reflect nor guarantee its long-term health.
Read everything you can about the breed - what conditions it is predisposed to, and what sort of veterinary costs those might incur - before deciding to adopt.
If adopting a pre-loved pet or rescuing an animal, find out as much as possible about the animal's medical history and any ongoing conditions so you can plan for expenses.
Having your dog trained by an accredited trainer can prevent misadventure and associated vet bills.
For example, socializing puppies appropriately can help them navigate interactions with other animals and people, reducing the risk of unfriendly encounters and subsequent injuries.
Training animals to have excellent recall can save them from running off into traffic.
And training your dog to "leave it" or "drop it" can prevent them from gulping down a potentially dangerous food or non-food item.
A trainer can help you condition pets to accept certain interventions - like grooming, nail clipping and tooth brushing - that you can perform at home.
One of the most common conditions I treat in companion animals is dental disease, particularly in cats and smaller breed dogs.
One of the most effective ways to prevent dental disease is to perform toothbrushing daily.
It takes just 24 hours for plaque to accumulate on teeth, so daily brushing is vital to keep periodontal disease at bay.
Long-handled toothbrushes, finger toothbrushes or dental wipes can be used, with pet-friendly flavoured toothpaste available.
If your pet is head shy or attempts to bite, then the use of dental products such as chews, kibble and water additives are a safer alternative.
Seek those with the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC) seal of approval.
While you will pay a regular premium, insuring pets early (prior to development of any health conditions which are then deemed "pre-existing") and comprehensively, can save you vast sums in veterinary expenses.
Pet insurance is an important safety net that enables you to receive a rebate on eligible claims for accidents and illnesses.
Depending on where you live, fleas, ticks and/or heartworm may be a risk. For example, the paralysis tick is prevalent on the East Coast of Australia, and severely affected animals may require extended periods of treatment in intensive care. The bills add up.
But there are safe, effective preventatives available. Ensure your pet's treatments are up-to-date.
Additionally, keeping your pet up-to-date with vaccinations provides the best protection against vaccine-preventable illnesses.
