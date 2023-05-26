The Canberra Times
Monitor pets for lameness and signs of limb or joint swelling

By Dr Anne Quain
May 27 2023 - 8:00am
YOUR PETS

Dogs with no signs of disease on the lungs are the best suited for amputation. Picture by Pixabay.
Buddy, a six-year-old Rottweiler, had been increasingly lame on his right front leg over the previous seven weeks.

