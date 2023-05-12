The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Advice

Testicular tumours are one of the most common types of tumour in undesexed male dogs

By Dr Anne Quain
Updated May 15 2023 - 4:53pm, first published May 13 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

YOUR PETS

Smaller breeds such as chihuahuas are up to 10 per cent more susceptible to cryptorchidism.
Smaller breeds such as chihuahuas are up to 10 per cent more susceptible to cryptorchidism.

Laddie, a nine-month old chihuahua cross, came to see me for a health check. He was in excellent body condition, and fighting fit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.