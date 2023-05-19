Here are some tips to help your feathered friend stay in top shape, healthy and happy.
The types and variety of food that are offered to pet birds are usually very limited when compared to the diet of their wild counterparts, so it is important to provide a balanced and varied diet in adequate amounts.
You should feed your bird a combination of a high quality, formulated and balanced commercial food (making up about 60 per cent of the diet) and vegetables that are appropriate and safe for the particular bird species (making up the remaining 40 per cent of the diet). Use seed and fruit only as a treat.
Remember the food should be fresh and clean and stored in a way that prevents deterioration or spoilage.
It is also essential to provide your bird with clean, fresh water every day. Ensure the water is available at all times at a temperature and quality that meets the bird's physiological needs.
If you're not sure about your bird's nutrition, it's a good idea to consult an experienced bird veterinarian.
You may also like to read:
Another critical aspect of keeping your pet bird healthy is providing a safe and comfortable living environment. Birds are highly intelligent animals who require regular exercise and mental stimulation.
It's important to ensure these needs will be met when choosing how to house your pet birds.
Any enclosure should provide a large space relative to the size of the bird, to allow for free movement and flight. Where birds are permanently confined in a cage, they must have regular (daily) access to a flight aviary or opportunities to fly in a safe environment (such as indoors with appropriate preparations and precautions).
It is also vital to provide them with enrichment to keep them active and mentally stimulated. This can help prevent problem behaviours that can result from stress, boredom and inability to display normal bird behaviours. Your bird needs foraging, physical, sensory, social, and occupational enrichment.
It is essential to keep your bird's cage clean and tidy to prevent disease. Clean the cage and its accessories every one or two days, remove waste and disinfect with a non irritant bird-safe chemical. Remove and replace the cage liner at least twice weekly, more often if heavily soiled or damaged. Avoid using strong chemicals or detergents.
Remember the enclosure must be weatherproof, predator proof, provide adequate ventilation and be protected from loud or sudden noises.
Checking your bird's health regularly is a key step in ensuring good welfare and preventing disease. Any problems should be dealt with promptly and appropriately by seeking veterinary advice as soon as possible.
In addition to regular, at least yearly, veterinary check-ups, you should also monitor your bird's behaviour and health daily.
You can pick up important changes in your bird's health by monitoring them for signs of illness.
Look for abnormal appearance (e.g. discharge around eyes, feather condition/loss, wing droop) and behaviour (e.g. sneezing, reduced alertness and activity); excessive or poorly formed droppings; lameness; reduced ability to fly; changes in bodyweight and condition; and abnormal breathing (e.g. through an open mouth or with exaggerated body movements, unless the bird has only just been caught; even then breathing should return to normal within a few minutes).
Also monitor your bird for any significant changes in the amount of food or water consumed.
Finally, you should also consult your veterinarian for information about parasite control in pet birds as they can be affected by both internal parasites such as intestinal worms and external parasites such as lice and mites.
Follow these tips to help your feathered friend enjoy a happy and healthy life.
For more information visit the RSPCA Knowledgebase.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.