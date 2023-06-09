A woman who avoided spending time behind bars for a "terrifying" attack on a stranger, has been granted bail after allegedly being found with more than $2600 worth of stolen handbags, and a knife.
Alana Distefano, from Braddon, was granted bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday.
The 33-year-old faces charges of theft and possession of a knife without a reasonable excuse. She is yet to enter pleas.
She is also allegedly in breach of good behaviour obligations.
On Thursday afternoon, police were called by David Jones in the Canberra Centre, after their security system alerted them to a customer stealing goods.
A description of the alleged offender was then given to police before they conducted a search. The woman was said to be wearing white tights, a black top, a long black puffer jacket and Ugg boots.
About 3.30pm, police located a woman matching the description nearby.
Police claim Distefano matched the description given to them, and had possession of a large number of bags with security tags still attached.
Distefano allegedly had more than $2600 worth of stolen goods, including 15 handbags with some containing cosmetics sold in the store.
Police claim the stolen bags included several Camilla, Steve Madden and Tony Bianco items.
Distefano was also allegedly carrying a knife in one of the bags.
In court, Legal Aid lawyer Sam Brown successfully applied for bail for Distefano. He argued a condition to stay away from the Canberra Centre would ameliorate any risk.
Mr Brown told the court alcohol had been an issue for Distefano during previous crimes, but she had taken steps to address her consumption.
He said Distefano had lost her job as a beauty therapist after publicity surrounding recent crimes.
Mr Brown said the woman was now looking for work in the construction industry.
In May 2023, Distefano received a suspended prison sentence and was placed on a good behaviour order after pleading guilty to common assault and possession of an offensive weapon with intent.
A blood-covered Distefano had threatened to kill another woman while armed with a broken bottle in a Lyneham carpark.
On Friday, prosecutor Colin Balog opposed bail, arguing there was a risk of Distefano committing crimes.
Mr Balog told the court the woman had been convicted of shoplifting in NSW, and there was the opportunity to reoffend at multiple stores across Canberra, not just in the Civic shopping centre.
Magistrate Ian Temby ultimately granted bail, albeit with "some hesitation".
Distefano was granted bail with a condition not to be within 100 metres of the Canberra Centre.
She is set to appear before court again on July 3.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
