Alana Distefano faces ACT Magistrates Court, accused of $2600 David Jones theft

Hannah Neale
Sara Garrity
By Hannah Neale, and Sara Garrity
Updated June 9 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 4:30pm
Alana Distefano outside court on a previous occasion. Picture by Hannah Neale
A woman who avoided spending time behind bars for a "terrifying" attack on a stranger, has been granted bail after allegedly being found with more than $2600 worth of stolen handbags, and a knife.

